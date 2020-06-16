Napoli v Juventus: Coppa Italia Final Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Napoli take on Juventus on Wednesday night at an empty Stadio Olimpico with the 2020 Coppa Italia trophy up for grabs.

Lazio are the current holders, having beaten Atalanta in last year’s final.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mário Rui; Elmas, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Unavailable: Manolas

Suspended: Ospina

Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala.

Unavailable: Higuain, Demiral.

KEY STATISTICS

These sides have previously met in the Coppa Italia final. That came in 2012, when Walter Mazzarri’s Napoli triumphed 2-0 over Antonio Conte’s Juve thanks to goals from Ezequiel Lavezzi and Marek Hamsik.

Conte’s men headed into that game having gone undefeated in Serie A that season (2011/12).

That 2012 final was Alessandro Del Piero’s last game for Juventus.

Napoli’s victory in 2012 was their first trophy in 22 years, when Diego Maradona was still at the club.

The Partenopei are aiming to lift their sixth Coppa Italia. Their last success came in 2014, when a Lorenzo Insigne brace and Dries Mertens strike saw them defeat Fiorentina 3-1.

Juventus will try to win the competition for the 14th time. They won four times in a row between 2015 and 2018.

It will be the Bianconeri’s 19th final appearance, a record. Roma are second on the list with 16, while Napoli will contest their 10th.

Gianluigi Buffon has appeared in 10 finals, winning five, putting him joint first on the all-time wins list along with current Italy coach Roberto Mancini. Should he taste victory this time, he will have sole possession of the record.