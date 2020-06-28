Napoli v SPAL: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Napoli aim to inflict further damage on SPAL’s fading hopes of Serie A survival when they welcome the Ferrara outfit to the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian, Lobotka, Zielinksi; Politano, Mertens, Insigne.

SPAL (4-3-3): Letica; Cionek, Vicari, Bonifazi, Reca; Missiroli, Valdifiori, Dabo; Valoti, Petagna, Strefezza.

Unavailable: Di Francesco, Zukanovic, Berisha.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli have won 18 of their 33 Serie A games against SPAL (D6 L9).

– SPAL have scored 43 Serie A goals against Napoli – more than against any other opponent in the competition.

– Napoli are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings against SPAL (W11 D1) but their run of consecutive wins against them came to an end in the reverse fixture back in October (1-1 in Ferrara).

– SPAL have won only three times in 16 trips to the San Paolo in Serie A, with the hosts winning 11 (D2).

– Napoli have won two of their last three home games, as many as they had won over their previous nine at the San Paolo.

– SPAL have won three of their last six games on the road in Serie A (L3), as many as they had won in their previous 16 away games.

– Seven of SPAL’s nine away goals in this campaign have been scored in the second half.

– Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso has faced SPAL on three occasions in his managerial career and won every time so far.

– Napoli midfielder Allan has scored two goals and provided one assist in his last three Serie A appearances against SPAL.

– SPAL striker Andrea Petagna has scored two goals in Serie A against Napoli, but he is yet to score his first league goal at the San Paolo.