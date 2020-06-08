New dates set for transfer window

The FIGC has announced that the summer transfer window will run from September 1 to October 5.

Originally set to open on July 1 and close on September 2, the coronavirus pandemic has forced changes to all leagues and the transfer window in Italy.

As a result clubs will now be able to buy and sell players from September 1 to October 5. Clubs signing players out of contract will be able to deposit pre-contract agreements in July and August.

Teams will only be allowed to field players in their squads as of June 11, meaning players signed for next season are ineligible for the current campaign.

The January transfer window is unchanged, running from January 4 to January 31, 2021.