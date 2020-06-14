New Generation of Football Players You Should Watch Out For

The world of football is exciting, especially when a new wonder kid is in the picture. Young talent gives the fans and clubs a peek into the future and what is likely to happen. New skills create conversations, but ranking them is not always easy, especially when many players are coming up and with so much under their belts.

What makes them stand out? What have they done so far? How old are they? In this article, we rank these excellent players based on their potential in the future.

These players are all under or in their 20s, meaning that they will be making football history for years to come.

Riqui Puig

Straight out of La Masia, Riqui Puig is the youngest of the most brilliant players that you need to watch closely. He currently plays for Barcelona B as a midfielder, but with time, he might end up playing for the first team. He is doing well so far, having already started making appearances of the first team playing against Cultural Leonesa in a Copa Del Rey fixture. As you can imagine, his brilliant style impressed both the fans and the team by assisting in the fourth goal they scored in the 55th minute.

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli was only born in 2001, but his skill and expertise surely surpass his age. He plays for Arsenal as a forward and is famed for his positional awareness, speed, and ability to score goals. Martinelli also represents the Brazil under-23s, adding on to the list of his achievements at a tender age. So far, he has played 14 premier league games and scored three goals. This football genius has captured the attention of Coach Mikel Arteta ahead of the English Premier League’s return. He is likely to be staying at Arsenal for a long time to make a legendary history. He has scored ten goals so far across all championships, and things can only get better.

Allan Okello

Football is a beautiful game because talent can come from just about anywhere around the globe. Take the example of Uganda’s Messi, Allan Okello. Born in 2000 and playing for Kampala CC, the 18-year old has proved himself to be one of the biggest talents in Africa. What’s more is that he has a promising future.

This player is every defender’s nightmare and is excellent and clever with his feet, enabling him to score some of the world’s most outstanding goals. As an attacking midfielder, he is doing great and is already in contact with some of Europe’s top teams such as Ajax. In January 2020, he was officially signed by Paradou SC on a 4-year deal. We can only wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The brilliant Wan-Bissaka was born in 1997. Today, however, he plays the role of a right-back for one of England’s best clubs, Manchester United. He started at Crystal Palace, where he was named Player of the Year for the 2018-19 seasons. Since then, he has moved to Manchester United, where he is expected to stay for many more years.

Experts at www.ronaldo.com feel that Wan-Bissaka is developing attacking qualities that will match beautifully with his defensive skills to produce an all-round player. He was able to tackle one of Chelsea’s finest, Willian, and helped set up Antony Martial’s game in a game they won 2-0. He is not yet at the peak of his career, but like wine, he is only expected to get better as the years elapse.

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has come so far, and at 22, he is playing for one of the world’s best teams, Chelsea as a striker. Standing at 190 cm, this promising player has already made 58 appearances in the Premier League and scored 18 goals while assisting four more.

He also plays for the English national team and has played for Bristol City, where he was the Club’s player of the season and top goal scorer in the 2016-2017 seasons. This was historical as he was the first player to scoop these two awards in a single season. At Aston Villa, he scored 25 goals in a single campaign, breaking a record that was made in 1977.

The football world is set for the future with the beautiful kids that we have mentioned above. With great talent and skill, they are expected to carry world football on their shoulders for years to come. Keep an eye on these individuals, and you will see the greatness that abides in them.