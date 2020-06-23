New La Liga rule could help Inter keep Lautaro away from Barcelona

Inter look to have gotten an assist from La Liga President Javier Tebas in their attempts to fend off Barcelona’s attempts to land Lautaro Martinez.

It’s no secret that the Blaugrana have made the Argentine their top transfer target for next season, but so far the two clubs have been unable to agree on a transfer fee.

The Nerazzurri continue to state they will only consider a bid of €111 million – Lautaro’s buy-out clause – but Barcelona have no interest in that figure and have instead tried to lower that amount by including players.

Sky Sport Italia reports a new stumbling block may end the Blaugrana’s hopes, with La Liga President Javier Tebas reportedly set to introduce new rules that will stifle Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid’s spending.

The rule will reportedly only allow them to spend 25 percent of the money they bring in from transfers, and as a result it’s believed Barcelona have already turned to a new target.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who’s contract with the Gunners expires at the end of next season, is now viewed as the more economic option to reinforce the Blaugrana attack.