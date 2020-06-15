New Serie A season could kick off on September 12

While no decision will be made prior to the UEFA Executive Committee meeting set for Wednesday, Lega Serie A are looking to start the new Serie A season on September 12.

The Lega Council will meet on Thursday, but talks were held on Tuesday to discuss what will happen after the current campaign is completed.

Sky Sport Italia reports clubs settled on a start date of September 12 for the 2020/21 season.

No final decision had been reached at this time as Lega officials want to wait for UEFA to meet on Wednesday, where dates for next season’s European competitions will be discussed.

A decision was also made to terminate the current Primavera season, which features Under-19 players, with immediate effect meaning no Scudetto will be assigned.

Atalanta sat top of the table on 48 points, followed by Cagliari, Inter and Juventus.

However, the Primavera Coppa Italia final between Fiorentina and Hellas Verona will played at a date yet to be announced.

Lastly, domestic loan deals set to expire on June 30 are expected to be extended until August 30. All deals involving players from foreign clubs will have to be negotiated separately.