Next Generation: The 10 most exciting talents in Italian football

Here at Forza Italian Football, we didn’t sit idle when Italian football was put on pause.
Over the last two months, we’ve profiled ten of calcio’s most exciting young talents in in our Next Generation series; to qualify, the players had to be under 21 and have made a maximum of five Serie A appearances.
With five substitutions now permitted for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign and games coming thick and fast, be sure to keep an eye out for these youngsters as they sniff opportunities for a breakthrough.
10. FELICE D’AMICO
Club: Sampdoria
Age: 19
D’Amico is very well-travelled for a player of his age. The Sicilian moved from hometown club Palermo to Inter after finishing as capocannoniere of the Under-17 Championship in 2016/17, but struggled to make a breakthrough at San Siro.
However, a hugely successful half-season loan at Chievo last term earned him a summer switch to Sampdoria, where the winger’s attacking flair has caught the eye. D’Amico has nine goals and five assists to his name this season and could well be in line for a first-team debut before the end of the season.