Next Generation: The 10 most exciting talents in Italian football

Here at Forza Italian Football, we didn’t sit idle when Italian football was put on pause.

Over the last two months, we’ve profiled ten of calcio’s most exciting young talents in in our Next Generation series; to qualify, the players had to be under 21 and have made a maximum of five Serie A appearances.

With five substitutions now permitted for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign and games coming thick and fast, be sure to keep an eye out for these youngsters as they sniff opportunities for a breakthrough.