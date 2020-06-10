No extra-time in remaining Coppa Italia matches

Lega Serie A have modified the rules for the remainder of this season’s Coppa Italia with extra-time being scrapped.

Juventus-AC Milan and Napoli-Inter will do battle on Friday and Saturday respectively at 21:00 local time in the second leg of the semi-finals. Winners will square off in the final on June 17 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Changes have been made in the lead up to the matches, with extra-time being scrapped just for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

The decision comes at the request of the clubs according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as they prepare to take on a condensed Serie A schedule in the coming weeks.

As a result the second legs of the semi-finals and the final will either be decided in normal time or by penalty shootout if required.

The away goals rule still applies should the semi-final matches end level on aggregate.

Juventus and Milan battled to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro back in March while Napoli hold a 1-0 advantage over Inter after securing victory away from home.