No one starts matches as fast as Inter

Inter have now scored six goals in the opening five minutes of a game following Christian Eriksen’s strike against Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg.

The Dane put the Nerazzurri ahead in the second minute of the match at the Stadio San Paolo, when he scored directly from a corner, and put Inter level on aggregate.

As a result, Inter now have the record for early goals this season, and no other club in Serie A has done better across all competitions.