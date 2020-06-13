No one starts matches as fast as Inter

Inter have now scored six goals in the opening five minutes of a game following Christian Eriksen’s strike against Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg.
The Dane put the Nerazzurri ahead in the second minute of the match at the Stadio San Paolo, when he scored directly from a corner, and put Inter level on aggregate.
As a result, Inter now have the record for early goals this season, and no other club in Serie A has done better across all competitions.
6 – Inter have scored six goals during the first five minutes of play, more than any other Serie A team among all competitions current season. Impetuosity.#NapoliInter #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/mu8jouyJeQ
