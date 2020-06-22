Paratici confirms Arthur-Pjanic talks with Barcelona

Juventus director Fabio Paratici confirmed talks are ongoing with Barcelona over a Miralem Pjanic-Arthur swap, but stated both players have to be convinced of a move.

Reports in both countries have suggested that negotiations have been ongoing for weeks, with the Brazilian’s reluctance to accept a move slowing down proceedings.

However Paratici made it clear talks are still happening and that there is no deadline to get a deal done.

“We’ve spoken frequently with Barcelona,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “However at this time we are playing important matches, so we preferred to wait a few weeks.

“It isn’t a question of getting a deal done by June 30 or by a certain date, but rather one of an agreement between both sides and convincing the players.”

Arthur has featured on 26 occasions for Barcelona this season, though he has been limited to just 13 starts in La Liga.

Meanwhile Pjanic has netted three times in 22 Serie A appearances for Juventus.