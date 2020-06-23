Parma and Cornelius crush Genoa again

Andreas Cornelius put Genoa to the sword for the second time this season on Tuesday evening as he bagged a hat-trick in Parma’s 4-1 win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The Dane previously scored three goals in a 5-1 win against the Grifone in Emilia-Romagna back in October, and his three strikes in Liguria meant his tally against them rose to six for the season, compared to the five he’s accumulated against every other side in Serie A this term.

He got up and running after 18 minutes when Hernani picked him out in the area, finishing off a move that Gervinho started by finding the Brazilian near the byline.

Luigi Sepe kept the Crociati ahead by excellently saving a Domenico Criscito penalty with half an hour on the clock, with what was his second penalty save in as many games after denying Andrea Belotti on Saturday in Turin.

Just three minutes later Cornelius had made the Genoa captain pay. Vincent Laurini found him this time and, after an excellent first touch, he fired through Mattia Perin from a tight angle.

His third came from that same source. Laurini again crossed and the No.11 headed home from close range.

Iago Falque gave the hosts hope by reducing the deficit as he successfully dispatched a penalty of his own on the hour mark.

Dejan Kulusevski will have had Genoa feeling an even stronger sense of deja vu when he added a fourth late on as he rounded out the scoring late on, just as he had at the Tardini in October.