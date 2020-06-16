Parma lead Fiorentina as favourites to sign ‘new Mascherano’

A number of Serie A clubs are considering a move for an Argentinian youngster who has been labelled ‘the next Javier Mascherano’.

Martin Bellotti, an 18-year-old Newell’s Old Boys midfielder, could be on his way to Italy this coming summer.

Although Fiorentina are interested, Parma are thought to be in an advantageous position and are leading in pursuit of the teen.

“The project I believe in the most is Parma’s,” said his agent, Jonathan Trullols, “because of their future plans and their commitment to young talent.”

Bellotti has already been a regular for Argentina’s Under-17 side.