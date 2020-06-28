Parma v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Parma return to the Stadio Ennio Tardini 113 days after their last outing at home, which brought them a surprise defeat against SPAL.

That match was also played behind closed doors but their challenge will be even more difficult on Sunday as they host Inter.

Parma have four points in two games since the restart, drawing with Torino and thumping Genoa, as do Inter, having beaten Sampdoria and drawn with Sassuolo.

Parma: Sepe; Laurini, Dermaku, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Candreva, Barella, Gagliardini, Biraghi; Eriksen; Lukaku, Lautaro