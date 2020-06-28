Parma v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Conor Clancy Date: 28th June 2020 at 8:48pm
return to the Stadio Ennio Tardini 113 days after their last outing at home, which brought them a surprise defeat against SPAL.

That match was also played behind closed doors but their challenge will be even more difficult on Sunday as they host .

Parma have four points in two games since the restart, drawing with Torino and thumping Genoa, as do Inter, having beaten Sampdoria and drawn with Sassuolo.

Parma: Sepe; Laurini, Dermaku, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Candreva, Barella, Gagliardini, Biraghi; Eriksen; Lukaku, Lautaro

 

