Parma v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After a surprise slip-up in midweek, Inter aim to get back on track and close the gap on the top two with a win over Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Dermaku, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Hernani, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Suspended: Iacoponi.

Unavailable: Grassi, Inglese, Siligardi.

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Barella, Borja Valero, Young; Eriksen; Lautaro, Lukaku.

Suspended: Skriniar.

Unavailable: Brozovic, Sensi, Vecino.

KEY STATISTICS

– Parma and Inter have met on 51 occasions in Serie A – the Nerazzurri lead by 20 wins to 16 (D15).

– The last nine meetings between these two sides has failed to produce the same result in consecutive matches – in the reverse fixture they shared a 2-2 draw at the Giuseppe Meazza.

– The last draw between Parma and Inter at the Tardini came back in February 2010, with the hosts winning four of the six such encounters since then (L2).

– Parma have failed to score in their last two home games – they last went three consecutive home matches without finding the back of the net in 2015.

– Before lockdown, Inter had lost their last two away games against Lazio and Juventus – last time they lost three consecutive away games in the league was in May 2017.

– Parma are winless in their last nine Serie A games against teams from Lombardy (D3 L6). Their last win was against Inter in September 2018.

– Antonio Conte is unbeaten as a coach against Parma in Serie A (W5 D3).

– Yann Karamoh made his Serie A debut with Inter – his only goal for current side Parma came against his former team in the reverse fixture in Milan.

– Inter’s Antonio Candreva has scored three goals and provided two assists in his last four league appearances against Parma – his goal in the reverse fixture was the last time he found the back of the net in the competition.

– Last season, Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni played 24 Serie A games for Parma, also netting his first ever goal in the competition with them.