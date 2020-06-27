Pietro Puzone, Maradona’s former Napoli teammate, now homeless

Despite sharing a pitch with Diego Maradona at Napoli, Pietro Puzone’s life has gone in an unfortunate direction since his playing days.

The former Italian footballer is now homeless and sleeps on the street in Acerra, about 14 kilometres northeast of Naples.

His situation came to light when Napoli players from his generation created a WhatsApp group and he then posted a video promising to recover from his current position.

“We dealt with him in May,” said Acerra’s Mayor, Raffaele Lettieri to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“During COVID-19 and in previous conversations. The work he had for drug addiction didn’t work.

“It might stimulate him if his former teammates made him feel important.”

Puzone was part of Napoli’s Scudetto winning side in 1987.