Pjanic: Juventus maintaining social distance in standings

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic was in good spirits after the Bianconeri’s 2-0 victory over Bologna, claiming the Bianconeri are practicing social distancing in the standings as well.

The pressure was all on Maurizio Sarri’s side entering Monday’s match, as they failed to register a goal in either of their Coppa Italia matches before falling to Napoli on penalties in the final.

A slip-up against Bologna would open the door for Lazio and Inter, who play Atalanta and Sassuolo on Wednesday respectively, to close the gap in the standings, but goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were enough to get Juventus back on track.

Pjanic celebrated the victory in style on his Instagram, posting a picture of him alongside Dybala and Ronaldo.

“We are maintaining social distance in the standings as well,” he wrote as Juventus extended their lead atop the standings.

Next up for the Bianconeri is a home match with Lecce on June 26.