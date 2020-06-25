PODCAST: Another Atalanta comeback gives Juventus breathing room in Scudetto race

Serie A matches are coming thick and fast now that football has returned, but luckily the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to attempt to talk you through it all.

With a schedule that’s almost impossible to keep up with, Conor Clancy called in Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to help him remember what happened in the round and a half of fixtures over the last five days.

Recording took place within minutes of Atalanta completing another incredible comeback against Lazio, as well as Roma’s turnaround at home to Sampdoria on Wednesday evening.

The guys spoke through all of the games and how teams are looking now that they’re back to action.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.