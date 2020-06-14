PODCAST: Italian football is back!

Italian football is back! So, naturally, the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back as well to look back on the Coppa Italia semi-finals and forward to Serie A’s return.

Conor Clancy is still here as host, with Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria helping him shake off his rustiness.

The guys talked through Juventus and Napoli reaching the final, at AC Milan and Inter’s respective expense, and gave record-breaking Dries Mertens some praise.

Attention then turned to Serie A making a comeback after three months off, they reminded themselves of how Serie A looks, who is in charge where and even squeezed in some Mario Balotelli chat as well.

