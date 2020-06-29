PODCAST: Lazio back on track and Inter fluke a win at Parma

We told you that new releases would be coming thick and fast, so we have another Forza Italian Football Podcast after Serie A’s latest round.

Conor Clancy, fresh back from an actual football stadium for Parma-Inter, was joined by Vito Doria and Kev Pogorzelski to talk about all of the latest Serie A action, while Alasdair Mackenzie joined on the line having been at Lazio-Fiorentina.

With things starting to get back to normal, Juventus kept on winning by dispatching Lecce, Luis Muriel scored two stunners as Atalanta won at Udinese, Roma lost to AC Milan and Napoli beat SPAL.

There were plenty of other big results in round 28, and the FIFpod discussed them all.

