Raiola: The truth will emerge, Brescia still haven’t paid Balotelli for March

Mario Balotelli’s representative Mino Raiola has hit back at Brescia over the club’s failure to pay his client in March and the public lambasting he received from their legal representative, Mattia Grassani.

Grassani had branded Balotelli’s attempts to obtain full payment during the coronavirus pandemic ‘audacious’ as it would have left the Leonessa with financial difficulties, and he claimed the 29-year-old has yet to discuss the matter with the club directly, opting only to send emails to the club after their offices had closed.

“It seems to me that Grassani wants to hold the trials in the newspapers instead of in court,” Raiola said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The truth will emerge. I will tell Mario to write emails directly to Mr. Grassani in the morning and not after 8pm when he goes back home and realises they are discriminating against him.

“I didn’t know that Brescia hadn’t yet paid him for March, and it seems normal to me that one can ask for payment after three months if it hasn’t yet been paid.”

Raiola also said he that the Rondinelle are the only Serie A club who have failed to pay a player during the COVID-19 pandemic and hinted that he believes it is an attempt to keep Balotelli away.

“It seems to me that Brescia are the only club that hasn’t paid a player yet,” he added.

“After all the discussions, a club are allowed to ignore the rules just to leave a player at home.”