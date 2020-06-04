RB Leipzig plot Schick discount from Roma

Roma striker Patrik Schick could still make his loan move to RB Leipzig permanent, despite coach Julian Nagelsmann suggesting that the Bundesliga club would be unable to meet €29 million option in place for the Czech international.

Schick, who joined the Giallorossi from Sampdoria in 2017, struggled to make an impact in the Italian capital but has impressed since joining the Roten Bullen on loan, scoring nine goals in 18 appearances.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Naglemann’s comments were aimed at securing a discount for the 24-year-old rather than putting an end to any hopes of a permanent deal.

It is believed that the Roten Bullen will now look to negotiate a fee with the Giallorossi in the hope of securing a deal in the region of €20-25m for the striker.

Schick, who cost the Giallorossi €42m, managed just eight goals in 58 appearances after arriving at the Stadio Olimpico and the capital club could now take the opportunity to recoup some of the fee before chasing their own transfer targets.