Roma and Arsenal agree to extend Mkhitaryan stay

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will remain at the Stadio Olimpico for the foreseeable future after Arsenal and Roma agreed to extend his stay at the club for the 2020/21 season.

The Armenian has performed well for the Lupi when healthy, registering six goals and three assists in 15 Serie A appearances this campaign.

As a result Roma were keen to keep him at the Olimpico, and that wish came true after CEO Guido Fienga announced they have extended his loan for the rest of the season as well as next term.

? MICKI STAYS ? We've agreed a deal that will see @HenrikhMkh stay until the end of the current season, with a preliminary agreement for the 2020-21 campaign too! ??

“I’m very pleased,” Mkhitaryan told the club’s official website.

“I’m happy to extend my stay here, because I still have things that I haven’t achieved yet that I want to achieve. I’m looking forward to it.”

Fienga made it clear the club’s goal was to keep the Armenian at the club past this season.

“We are happy that Henrikh has decided to stay with us, and help us continue to grow,” he added.

“The club’s targets have not changed and we always want to have players at our club, like Micki, who show their desire, professionalism and determination, who represent our club and our fans in the right way.

“I hope Micki stays at Roma for a long time – and I want to congratulate him on the birth of his son here, too.”