Roma close in on Chelsea winger despite Juventus interest

Chelsea winger Pedro is edging closer to a summer switch to Roma, as the Giallorossi look to pip Serie A rivals Juventus to the Spaniard.

With his contract at Stamford Bridge set to expire at the end of the season, the former Barcelona man will be a free agent and Roma have worked hard to lay the groundwork for a deal.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Lupi have convinced Pedro with an offer of a two-year contract worth €3 million per season, plus bonuses, whilst retaining the option of a third year.

Roma have long been tracking the 32-year-old and it is believed that their lengthy negotiations have paid off, with Pedro opting for a switch to the Stadio Olimpico over Juventus.

Chelsea have all but ruled out offering a new contract to the Spain international, paving the way for an exit from the Premier League.

Pedro has scored 43 goals in 201 appearances for the Blues since arriving in 2015, and helped the West London club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

A product of Barcelona’s youth academy, Pedro claimed five La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns with the Catalan outfit.