Roma fan taunts Sampdoria president

A Roma supporter spotted Massimo Ferrero in the streets of Rome after the Giallorossi defeated Sampdoria 2-1 in Serie A on Wednesday night and the fan referred to Edin Dzeko’s brace as he taunted the Blucerchiati patron.

The 68-year-old was wearing a Doriani jersey and speaking to a man on a scooter the day after the match before he was approached by the Romanista.

“Hey Ferrero, Dzeko sends his regards,” the Roma fan told the Samp president.

“Who?” Ferrero replied.

The man continued, “Edin,” to which the 68-year-old said in response, “Go f**k yourself!”

Ferrero has been the president of Sampdoria since June 2014 but he was born and raised in Rome and his also an avid Roma supporter.

Manolo Gabbiadini had given Il Doria the lead against the Giallorossi in the first half but Dzeko turned the game around and earned his team the three points with two fabulous volleys.

Roma are fifth in Serie A with 48 points after 27 games whereas Sampdoria are 16th with 26 points.