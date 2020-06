Champions League qualification looks further away than ever for Roma, after a 2-0 defeat to AC Milan at the Stadio San Siro in Serie A on Sunday afternoon, after two late goals from Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Giallorossi had the better of the first half in Milan, but could not carry that performance into the second period and the hosts struck with 15 minutes to go before Chris Smalling conceded a penalty just before the final whistle.