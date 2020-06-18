Roma suspend sporting director Petrachi

Roma have confirmed that sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has been suspended with immediate effect, amidst rumours of a bust up with president James Pallotta.

The Italian took up the role last summer following lengthy discussions with former club Torino, but appears to be heading for the exit at the Stadio Olimpico after a single season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Pallotta had been unimpressed with Petrachi’s performance in the role after replacing Monchi, and this culminated in a blazing row over the telephone between the pair last week.

With Petrachi refusing to back down, the decision was taken to suspend the 51-year-old and hand responsibility over to CEO Guido Fienga until the end of the season. Meanwhile, it is expected that the Giallorossi will promote former goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis to fill the position long-term, alongside Franco Baldini.

“The club can confirm that it has today suspended Gianluca Petrachi of his duties as sporting director with immediate effect,” a statement on Roma’s official website declared.

“The coach, and the team, will be guided directly by club CEO, Guido Fienga.”

Roma currently lie in fifth place in Serie A, and begin the resumption of their campaign with the visit of Sampdoria on Wednesday 24 June.