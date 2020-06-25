Roma to sign Chelsea forward when season ends

Pedro is set to sign for Roma when his contract with Chelsea ends at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Spaniard’s deal at Stamford Bridge was set to expire on June 30, but the London side announced this week that a short-term agreement had been reached in order for him to see out the season with the club.

But, as reported by Sky Sports, Roma will take advantage of his availability after the current campaign ends, with him joining the Giallorossi on a free transfer.

Sky Sport Italia have said that the 32-year-old will sign a two-year contract at the club, with the option for a third year, and he’ll earn €3 million per season.

Pedro joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015 and has since gone on to play 201 times for the club.

In those appearances he’s managed 43 goals and 28 assists, winning a Premier League, an FA Cup and a Europa League in that time.