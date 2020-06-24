Roma v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesdey evening in a game which marks their return to Serie A action after more than three months.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, the Giallorossi had picked up two consecutive wins – in order to extend their positive streak they’ll need to beat a Sampdoria side who have scored in their last five games played at Roma.

Just like in their last Sunday’s defeat against Inter, Blucerchiati coach Claudio Ranieri will see his most prolific player Fabio Quagliarella miss the match due to injury.

The Italian veteran is also the only Sampdoria player to have found the net more than once in Serie A against Roma.

Roma: Mirante; Bruno Peres, Smalling, Ibanez, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Carles Perez, Pastore, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Tonelli, Yoshida, Augello; Depaoli, Thorsby, Ekdal, Linetty, Jankto; Gabbiadini