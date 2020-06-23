Roma v Sampdoria: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Amid off-field turmoil, Roma return to action on Wednesday night when they welcome relegation-threatened Sampdoria to the Stadio Olimpico.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante; Zappacosta, Fazio, Smalling, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Lopez, Zaniolo.

Sampdoria (3-5-1-1): Audero; Tonelli, Yoshida, Colley; Depaoli, Ekdal, Vieira, Jankto, Murru; Bonazzoli; Gabbiadini.

Unavailable: A Ferrari, Quagliarella.

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma are the team against which Sampdoria has won the most Serie A games (39 out of 123) – however, the Blucerchiati have achieved only two wins in their last eight games against the Giallorossi in the competition (D2 L4).

– Sampdoria have not scored in their last two Serie A games against Roma: the Blucerchiati have not gone three games without scoring in this fixture since October 2014.

– Roma and Sampdoria have not drawn at the Olimpico in Serie A since September 2012 (1-1) – since then there have been four Giallorossi wins and two for the Blucerchiati.

– Sampdoria have found the net in each of their last five away games against Roma: in their Serie A history they have never recorded a longer such run away from home against the Giallorossi.

– Roma have scored four goals in each of their last two league games and could reach three consecutive games with at least four goals for the second time in their Serie A history (the other in 2004).

– Roma did not concede a goal in their last home game (4-0 v Lecce) – in this season in Serie A they have never kept a clean sheet in two consecutive home games.

– Claudio Ranieri has overseen 73 Serie A games with Roma: the Giallorossi are the team with which the current Sampdoria coach recorded his best average points per game rate in the competition (1.93 per game – W41 D18 L14).

– Henrikh Mkhitaryan has both scored and assisted in his last two Serie A games; only three players have done in three consecutive games since the 2004/05 season: Cristiano Ronaldo (2018/19), Edin Dzeko and Dries Mertens (both in 2016/17).

– After scoring in three consecutive games against Sampdoria between 2016 and 2018, Roma striker Edin Dzeko has not found the net against the Blucerchiati in his last four league games.

– Fabio Quagliarella is the only current Sampdoria player to have scored more than one goal in Serie A against Roma (four).