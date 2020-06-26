Sacchi: If everyone was like Atalanta, Italy would be a better country

Former AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi has said that Italy would be a better football nation if more clubs followed the model of Atalanta.

La Dea won 3-2 against Lazio on Wednesday evening and they currently sit fourth in the Serie A table after 27 rounds and the 74-year-old did not hold back in his praise for Coach Gian Piero Gasperini and the Orobici board.

“This team is an example for all the others in Italy,” Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The right investments, attention to the youth sector, and the board is always in harmony with the footballing parts. We have to say thank you to this team without putting any pressure on it.

“If we all did our duty in Italy like Gasperini’s men, we would certainly be a better country.”

Sacchi also praised Atalanta stars Josip Ilicic and Alejandro Gomez, who have become integral parts of Gasperini’s system despite their individual brilliance.

“There aren’t any great champions in the Atalanta squad, but there are players with great talent and I am thinking of Ilicic and Papu Gomez, who put their qualities at the service of the group,”

“Also in my AC Milan side, Ruud Gullit, Franco Baresi, and Marco van Basten worked and slogged it out in the function of the team.”