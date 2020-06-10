Sarri: AC Milan have caused Juventus problems in every match this season

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is taking nothing for granted ahead of the Bianconeri’s Coppa Italia clash with AC Milan after stating the Rossoneri know how to create problems.

The Old Lady head into Friday’s second leg with the slight advantage after securing a 1-1 draw at the San Siro back on February 13.

Sarri believes playing after such a long break will be challenging, especially against an opponent like Milan.

“Given that we are competing on three fronts, restarting with the Coppa Italia could be an advantage,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We have three goals and separating one from the other will help us focus our attention on one trophy at a time, which could be an advantage.

“After that the pitch will tell us where we are because we have been in a unique situation. We haven’t even been able to play in friendlies after such a long break.

“It’s true that we have a deep squad, but that hasn’t stopped us from having injuries.

“Our matches with Milan this season were challenging, both in the league and Coppa Italia. They are an opponent that create problems for us.

“The result from the first leg doesn’t guarantee anything. Milan’s list of suspended players makes me think that they will play a competitive starting XI.

“It’s a match where the final result is wide open.”

Miralem Pjanic continues to be linked with a move away from Juventus with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea all possible landing spots, but Sarri believes the midfielder looks much improved since returning from the break.

“He seems better now than he did before the lockdown,” he stated. “I spoke with Miralem a great deal. He can’t play every match but must convince himself that he is a great player even if he struggles in a few matches.”