Sarri wants to reunite with Napoli forward at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri wants Juventus to purchase Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli but La Vecchia Signora will have to offer more than €40 million to sign the 26-year-old.

Milik’s contract with Partenopei expires on June 30, 2021 so they do not want to risk losing him on a free transfer and Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain could be leaving the Bianconeri at the end of the season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have offered €40m but Napoli are asking for €50m. Although he is not a priority signing for Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici, Sarri would be content if the Polish international can make the move to Turin.

Milik joined the Neapolitan side from Dutch giants Ajax in 2016 and he had an impressive start under the tutelage of Sarri, scoring seven times in his first seven competitive appearances for the Partenopei before suffering a serious knee injury.

The Polish international then found his spot hard to regain after Belgian forward started to thrive in the false nine role.