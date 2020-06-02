Serie A fans could attend matches as early as July

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina hopes that limited amounts of fans could be allowed back into Serie A stadiums as early as July.

There will be a limit of 300 people including players, staff, and journalists at the stadiums when league action returns on June 20, but supporters may only have to wait a month before they are also allowed to enter.

“It’s something I really wish for with all my heart,” Gravina said as reported by AP News.

“It’s unthinkable that in a stadium that can hold 60,000 there’s not space for a small percentage of fans with the necessary precautions.

“The hope is that soon there will be a re-evaluation, a week before the start of the league.

“We will send a new proposal, in the hope that it can find space in the revision of the rules, which are today creating anxiety and worry in our sport.”

Serie A will return to action on June 20 when Torino host Parma.