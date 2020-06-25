Serie A Player of the Week | Round 27

The first full round of Serie A fixtures since coronavirus lockdown took place across an action packed three days , but it was hat-trick hero Andreas Corneluis of Parma who was the standout performer for Round 27.

After taking on Torino in a rearranged fixture three days earlier, the Ducali showed few signs of fatigue as they returned north and brushed aside Genoa 4-1 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Tuesday night.

Poor defending on the part of the Rossoblu allowed the Denmark international to stroke home his first goal on 18 minutes, but the 27-year-old’s second showed exquisite technique to control a dropping ball and fire powerfully through the legs of goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

Shortly after the match had resumed after half time, Cornelius was throwing himself at a low cross and sending a header into the net, and given Parma a three-goal lead and three crucial points in the race for European qualification.