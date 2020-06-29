Serie A Player of the Week | Round 28

Former Udinese striker Luis Muriel returned to haunt his former club in Serie A on Sunday afternoon, with a superb brace for Atalanta that increased the Zebrette’s relegation worries and secured the Colombian our Player of the Week award for Round 28.

With La Dea chasing back-to-back qualification for the Champions League at the other end of the table, the 29-year-old scoring the deciding goal in a 3-2 victory further strengthened their position within the top four.

However, regardless of the importance of Muriel’s goals, it was the beauty of the efforts that caught the eye of supporters from across the peninsula – the winner a ferocious low 25-yard drive into the bottom corner.

The South American’s first effort was even better, though, curling a freekick from similar distance so close to the top corner it practically grazed both crossbar and post and left Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso helpless.