Serie A Team of the Season | 2002/03

Juventus won back-to-back Serie A titles under coach Marcello Lippi and Inter, AC Milan, and Lazio joined them in the Champions League for the following campaign.

Parma, Udinese, and Roma participated in the UEFA Cup while Perugia joined them after qualifying through the Intertoto Cup.

Atalanta joined Piacenza, Como, and Torino in Serie B after they were defeated by Reggina in a relegation play-off.

Here is the Serie A Team of the Season for 2002/03, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus

The Bianconeri conceded just 29 goals in the league, one less than AC Milan, and Buffon was one of the reasons for that with his assurance between the sticks. He was voted Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year for the third season in a row.

Lilian Thuram – Juventus

Solid and dependable, the French international had another fine season in the Juve backline and he also scored a rare goal in the 2-1 victory against AC Milan in Round 9.

Alessandro Nesta – AC Milan

After leaving Lazio in 2002, Nesta fitted seamlessly into the Milan defence alongside veteran defender Paolo Maldini. Voted Serie A Defender of the Year in 2002/03.

Paolo Maldini – AC Milan

Ageing as well as playing with grace, Maldini was in his mid-30s and still playing as impressively as ever whereas lesser players declined at that age. Finished third in the 2003 Ballon d’Or.

Francesco Totti – Roma

The Giallorossi had a season to forget, finishing in eighth place, but their hometown hero had another stellar campaign. Totti scored 14 goals and tied with Pavel Nedved for the Serie A Player of the Year award.

Edgar Davids – Juventus

A tenacious midfielder who was capable of winning the ball back for his team as well as dribble out of congested areas, the Dutchman was an unsung hero for La Vecchia Signora.

Dejan Stankovic – Lazio

The Serbian midfielder showed again that he was one of the most complete players in his position. He was an influential player in Roberto Mancini’s Biancocelesti side, scoring six times and assisting for six others.

Pavel Nedved – Juventus

The Czech international was in the form of his life and he was fundamental for the Bianconeri thanks to his stamina as well as technical qualities. Scored nine goals and provided nine assists in Serie A and won the 2003 Ballon d’Or.

Adrian Mutu – Parma

Mutu formed an almost telepathic understanding in the Ducali attack with Brazilian striker Adriano in this campaign. The Romanian was second in Serie A for both goals and assists, finding the back of the net 18 times and providing 11 others.

Christian Vieri – Inter

The Nerazzurri had the best season of his Serie A career as he finished as leading goalscorer with 24 goals from 23 matches, equalling the tally he achieved at Atletico Madrid when he won the Pichichi award in Spain in 1997/98.

Alessandro Del Piero – Juventus

It was another inspirational campaign from the Bianconeri forward, who scored 16 times and provided five assists, carrying the scoring load due to strike partner David Trezeguet struggling with injury.