Serie A Team of the Week | Round 27

Juventus maintained their lead in Serie A with a 2-0 victory while their rivals slipped; Inter drew 3-3 with Sassuolo and Lazio lost 3-2 to Atalanta.

In the battles for the remaining European spots, AC Milan and Parma both won 4-1 away to Lecce and Genoa respectively, Napoli scored two without reply against Hellas Verona, and Roma beat Sampdoria 2-1.

Elsewhere, Cagliari won at the death against SPAL and Fiorentina shared the points with Brescia.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 27 of the 2019/20 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

David Ospina – Napoli

Made some vital interventions in the Partenopei goal and Hellas Verona might have got at least a point if it wasn’t for his saves.

Vincent Laurini – Parma

Giving away Genoa’s second penalty was the only negative in a positive performance from the Ducali right-back. Provided two assists for Andreas Cornelius with crosses from the right flank.

German Pezzella – Fiorentina

Needed to shoulder the responsibility in defence due to defensive partner Martin Caceres having a terrible game and he scored the equaliser for the Gigliati.

Chris Smalling – Roma (7 Team of the Week appearances)

Started off slowly but became more assured and composed as the game progressed. Initiated the move which resulted in the Lupi’s winning goal.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta (4 apps)

Provided his usual attacking threat on the left flank and his headed goal was the catalyst for La Dea’s comeback against Lazio.

Marko Rog – Cagliari (2 apps)

Dictated the play for the Isolani in the absence of Luca Cigarini and Radja Nainggolan, took the responsibility of taking the corners and free-kicks, and the winning goal came from his initial shot before Joao Pedro assisted for Giovanni Simeone.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan (2 apps)

The Turkish international was involved in all four Rossoneri goals against Lecce. He provided assists for Samu Castillejo and Ante Rebic, Giacomo Bonaventura scored after a rebound from his initial shot, and his pass found Andrea Conti before the right-back crossed for Rafael Leao.

Filip Djuricic – Sassuolo

Created a lot of interesting players for the Neroverdi and provided a lovely through-ball for Francesco Caputo to score the opening goal.

Andreas Cornelius – Parma (2 apps)

Scored another hat-trick against Genoa and possibly could have had a fourth goal as well. His flick with the head found Dejan Kulusevski, who scored the sealer.

Edin Dzeko – Roma (4 apps)

Overturned a 1-0 deficit on his own to give the Giallorossi the three points thanks to two excellent strikes.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (4 apps)

The Argentine was the main source of a flair in a mechanical Bianconeri side. Scored Juve’s second with a lovely curling effort from his left foot.