Serie A Team of the Week | Round 28

Juventus remained on top of Serie A with a 4-0 win against Lecce while Lazio kept their hopes alive with a controversial 2-1 victory against Fiorentina.

Inter came back to win 2-1 against Parma, Atalanta won 3-2 against Udinese, AC Milan scored two without reply against Roma, and Napoli beat SPAL 3-1.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo played out an exciting 3-3 draw against Hellas Verona, Cagliari defeated Torino 4-2, and Bologna won 2-1 against Sampdoria.

Let us know your thoughts on the Serie A Team for Round 28 of the 2019/20 campaign, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta

Although he conceded twice against Udinese, the Atalanta goalkeeper made a few impressive saves to ensure his side took the three points back to Bergamo.

Nikola Maksimovic – Napoli

The Serbian has been a rock in the Partenopei defence since Italian football returned to action and he had another solid display against SPAL.

Stefan De Vrij – Inter (4 Serie A Team of the Week appearances)

Coped better with Parma’s counterattacks than his teammates and scored the equaliser with six minutes remaining.

Simon Kjaer – AC Milan

Relied on his experience, anticipated Roma’s attacking moves well, and did well in the aerial challenges.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (7 apps)

Kept things ticking in midfield, orchestrating the play and picking the right passes. Scored the winning goal against Fiorentina.

Nahitan Nandez – Cagliari

A crucial part of the Isolani team defensively and offensively. Opened the scoring with a powerful strike, and was involved in the second goal, which was scored by Giovanni Simeone.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli (4 apps)

Returned to his influential best against SPAL. Supplied a lovely through-ball for Dries Mertens to open the scoring and provided the pass for Amin Younes to seal the victory.

Jeremie Boga – Sassuolo (3 apps)

The winger replaced Lukas Haraslin at half-time and dazzled in the second half, scoring two superb goals against Hellas Verona.

Musa Barrow – Bologna (3 apps)

Proved to be the decisive factor against Sampdoria after replacing Nicola Sansone in the 55th minute. Scored the first from the penalty spot, provided the second for Riccardo Orsolini, and the frame of the goal denied him a brace.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta (3 apps)

Came on seven minutes into the second half and scored two amazing goals for La Dea. The first was a sublime free-kick and the other was a thunderous volley.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (4 apps)

The Portuguese forward was involved in three of Juve’s four goals and should have scored at least two from open play. Assisted for Paulo Dybala, scored the second from the penalty spot, and was heavily involved in Gonzalo Higuain’s goal.