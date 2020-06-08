Serie A to use playoffs and playouts should season be stopped again

Should the Serie A season be forced to stop again due to COVID-19, the FIGC have announced that playoffs and playouts will be used, with an algorithm seen as a last resort.

The decision to introduce a mathematical formula to determine the Scudetto winners and relegation was met with overwhelming negativity by most clubs, and as a result changes have been made in deciding how to conclude the season.

After a vote of 18 to three, plans were approved by the FIGC at its Federal Council that would see the Serie A decided by playoffs and playouts if the coronavirus forces the season to shut down again according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The format of the playoff and playouts will be decided in the coming days and finalized prior to the restart of the season on June 20.

Playoff and playouts will take place should the stop happen before July 10-15, after which the algorithm will be used as a last resort to decide the final standings, though the Scudetto will not be assigned should that scenario take place.