Tame Torino show little sign of improvement

Torino completed their return to competitive football with a 1-1 draw at home to Parma in Serie A on Saturday, although the Granata were left cursing their finishing.

Nicolas Nkoulou powered home a thunderous header from a corner to give Torino an early lead, but Parma soon equalised with one of their few clear chances.

Without victory in six previous matches and facing the prospect of a relegation battle, the hosts were gifted the chance to regain the lead early in the second period, but Andrea Belotti’s tame penalty was easily saved by Luigi Sepe.

Belotti’s woes in front of goal continue

Torino captain Belotti has long been the talismanic figure for the club, with the bulk of the team’s goals falling on his shoulders in recent years. Indeed, prior to the current campaign, he has hit double figures in the past four seasons.

However, the Italian international has seen his form dip alarmingly this season, and the enforced break due to the coronavirus does not appear to have allowed him to rediscover his prolific touch.

Belotti was uninvolved for much of the first half, whilst his weak penalty gave Sepe little to do to keep out, as Il Gallo looked bereft of confidence in front of goal. Having not troubled the scoreboard since mid-January, Torino’s recent woes can certainly be tied to their out-of-sorts hitman.

Torino face battle to avoid drop

It seemed almost unthinkable prior to Christmas that Torino would find themselves plunged deep in a relegation battle, but they have since gone into freefall.

Winless in seven matches and having tasted victory only twice in 2020, Torino look short on creativity and were unable to break through a Parma side that were off the pace.

With fixtures against Juventus, Lazio, Inter, and Roma to come before the end of the season, the Granata sit just two points above the drop zone and need to pick up points quickly.