Tare: Lazio could consider Milinkovic-Savic offer

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has opened the door on a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic sale by stating the club are prepared to consider an offer should it benefit all parties.

The Serbian international has played a key role in the Aquile’s Scudetto push, and as a result several of Europe’s big sides are back in the mix to land his signature.

Tare has made it known that any satisfactory offer for Milinkovic-Savic will be considered, so long as it benefits both club and player.

“Lazio don’t need to sell at this time,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “The relationship between the player, the city and Lazio will never die because it’s a strong bond that has grown over the years.

“On the other hand we have to look at the situation, the desires and all the things we’ve talked about. Every situation will be evaluated at the right time without pressure, but most of all, for the benefit of all parties.

“If there is a chance to satisfy the club and the player, we will consider it. If that can’t happen, he is happy and we are happy with him staying.”

When asked about a potential transfer fee for Milinkovic-Savic, Tare dodged the question amidst reports of a minimum bid of €100m.

“I’m not very good at that,” he added. “One thing is for sure, he is a top player.”