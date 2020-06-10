Tense meeting between Gazidis and AC Milan squad ahead of Coppa Italia clash

AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis met with the squad at the Milanello training ground ahead of Friday’s Coppa Italia match with Juventus, but the meeting was reportedly a tense one.

The 1-1 draw at the San Siro on February 13 means the Bianconeri hold the slight advantage after the first leg, but the battle wasn’t the only topic of conversation between the two parties.

Sky Sport Italia reports Gazidis, who had been absent from the training ground for about three months, came to ratify the agreement made between club and players regarding a 50 percent pay cut for the month of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rossoneri players expressed their irritation at having such a meeting just two days before Friday’s key match with Juventus, stating they thought there should have been better communication earlier.

Gazidis also reassured the squad and Stefano Pioli that no decision has been made on the future of the coach despite regular links with a move for Ralf Rangnick.

The 55-year-old then reaffirmed ownerships commitment to brining Milan back to glory before taking in the rest of the training session.