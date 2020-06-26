The leading candidates to replace Iachini at Fiorentina

Fiorentina are reportedly looking to replace Beppe Iachini at the end of the 2019/20 Serie A season, with Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti the preferred choices to take over as coach.

Iachini was brought in to replace Vincenzo Montella as Gigliati tactician in December 2019, but they are still in the bottom half of the table, lying in 14th place with 31 points in 27 games.

According to Corriere Fiorentino, Spalletti is the top priority for Fiorentina, but the Certaldo native is still under contract with Inter and he has also emerge as a candidate to coach Juventus in 2020/21.

After losing the Supercoppa Italiana to Lazio and the Coppa Italia to Napoli, Sarri is at risk of losing his job with the Bianconeri. The Naples-born tactician was raised in Tuscany and some of his relatives support the Viola so a move to Florence remains a possibility.

Hellas Verona coach Ivan Juric has also been linked with the Fiorentina role as well as Frenchman Laurent Blanc, who hasn’t coached since he was at Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.