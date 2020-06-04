Three Serie A starlets destined for a great Italy future

The European Championships may not be starting in 2020, but the future is indeed looking promising for Italy.

Serie A is on the rise, with AC Milan and Inter both intent on returning to their former glory. Signings such as Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen have shown just how far the Nerazzurri are willing to push.

Milan haven’t opened their chequebook quite as much, but invested quite smartly, bringing in Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao & Theo Hernandez for less than Inter paid for Lukaku.

However, today we are going to look at three players with wonderful potential.

Sebastiano Esposito

Although Inter have Lukaku, Esposito seems to be their talisman. It’s been reported that PSG have already tried snapping him up, but Inter refused their advances.

Inter are serious about their striker and are trying to tie the player down with a long term contract extension.

It’s a considerable risk, as he’s a 17-year-old who’s nowhere near the finished product as of yet. However, if he’s able to build on his good start, he could start to give Antonio Conte a big headache, with Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez already fighting for that star striker spot.

Esposito could well be the natural replacement for Lautaro, who has been heavily linked to Barcelona. The figures that Barcelona are prepared to pay will leave Inter in a difficult position, as they could reinforce half their team with €111 million.

He’s definitely one to watch, as he is being given gametime. He averages around 35 minutes per game in the Serie A and has opened his account for the Nerazzurri, netting against Genoa.

Federico Chiesa

Another player who’s on our emerging talent list is Federico Chiesa. He’s not quite as young as Esposito, but he’s even more entertaining to watch.

Chiesa has a great output for Fiorentina, with six goals and five assists in 23 games. It’s unfortunate to see them just five points above the Serie A relegation zone, as may result in Chiesa making that step up.

Although it’s only rumours, it’s been widely anticipated that Chelsea are looking for a winger to partner Hakim Ziyech. However, Juventus could seal the deal for his signature. Afterall, Italians love playing their football in Italy!

At 22 years old, he’s not yet fully developed, which makes his progression even more exciting. It also bumps up his transfer price. He’s thought to be worth around €60 million.

Chiesa has remained dedicated to the cause though, stating his focus is solely on Fiorentina. We’ve seen this in the past though, it’s a nice way for the player to ensure his club get a nice transfer fee for him.

Sandro Tonali

The world’s worst kept footballing secret. Sandro Tonali.

Sat in midfield for Brescia, Tonali has been ever present, scoring once and assisting five goals. However, his future clearly doesn’t lie with the relegation favourites.

Although he’s just 20 years old, the elite clubs are already circling. Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked alongside Milan, Inter and Juventus.

You might be wondering, how has a defensive midfielder in a relegation threatened team be one of the most in-demand players?

It’s quite simple; when he’s got the ball, he’s class. He’s got an eye for a pass, alongside his defensive contributions he could be nurtured into a great player.

Yes, he’s only 20 and his demand is being reinforced by just two good seasons, but with relegation looming, Brescia have a player which they can earn good income from.