Toni: Cristiano Ronaldo struggled like all of Juventus, Buffon was the only exception

Former Italy striker Luca Toni believes Gianluigi Buffon was the only Juventus player that put in a good performance against Napoli on Wednesday while highlighting Cristiano Ronaldo’s struggles.

The Bianconeri struggled to make their mark against the Azzurri in the Coppa Italia final, with the Italian goalkeeper called into action on several occasions to keep the match level.

Juventus eventually fell on penalties, handing Napoli their sixth Coppa Italia triumph, and Toni didn’t shy away from singling out Ronaldo’s poor outing.

“I saw every Juventus player struggle along with Cristiano Ronaldo, who looked like he was struggling with his fitness,” he stated on Rai during the post-match analysis.

“Buffon was the exception, because he was the best player. I am a big fan of Douglas Costa but [Maurizio] Sarri only ever lets him play for 60 minutes.

“He and [Juan] Cuadrado are the only players able to beat their man on the dribble because [Paulo] Dybala isn’t able to at this time.”

Juventus will look to rebound with a victory on June 22 when their Serie A campaign resumes against Bologna.