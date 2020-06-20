Top 10: Italian exports in Europe

Over the course of the coronavirus lockdown and absence of Serie A, and football in general across the world, our Italians Abroad series has chronicled the journeys of many Italian footballers to have displayed their skills outside the peninsula.

We’ve taken a look at how Italian exports have fared around Europe, from Spain, England, Germany and France to Switzerland, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Whether through winners medals around their necks, cult status, length of stay or records achieved, success can be extremely difficult to measure, however, as calcio returns we have attempted to list the top 10 Italian exports.

