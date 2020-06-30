Torino v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Torino welcome Lazio to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Tuesday evening as Serie A Round 29 gets underway.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Torino (3-4-2-1): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Meité, Rincon, Ansaldi; Verdi, Berenguer; Belotti.

Unavailable: Baselli, Zaza

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Correa, Immobile

Unavailable: Luiz Felipe, Leiva, Lulic.

KEY STATISTICS

– Torino have won only two of their last 12 Serie A games against Lazio (D4 L6), conceding in each game in the process.

– These two sides have met 64 times in Torino, with the hosts leading by 28 wins to 13.

– Torino won their last home game against Lazio, after failing to beat the Biancocelesti in their previous four such meetings (D2 L2).

– Lazio lost their last away game against Atalanta, ending a series of seven wins and two draws on the road – the last time they lost two away games in a row was In September 2019 (vs SPAL and Inter).

– Eight of Torino’s last nine goals against Lazio and 14 of Lazio’s last 16 against the Granata in Serie A have arrived in the second half.

– This will be Lazio’s 150th Serie A game under Simone Inzaghi (W83 D29 L37) – the Biancocelesti have scored 296 goals in the process.

– Torino’s Alex Berenguer scored his first Serie A goal in December 2017 against Lazio.

– Torino’s striker Andrea Belotti could score in three Serie A appearances in a row for the third time in the competition: also doing so in December 2016 and April 2017.

– Ciro Immobile has scored 95 Serie A goals under Simone Inzaghi: no player has scored more under a single manager in the competition, in the three points for a win era (level with Filippo Inzaghi under Carlo Ancelotti).

– Lazio’s striker Ciro Immobile scored 27 goals in his 47 league appearances for Torino, and he has already netted five goals in seven games against his former team – he is one goal away from matching his best tally in a single Serie A season (29 in 2017/18).