Torino v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Struggling Torino welcome Parma to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, desperate for a positive result to pull them away from the relegation zone.

The Granata were in free-fall prior to the coronavirus shutdown and had lost six consecutive matches in Serie A, a joint-record for the club.

However, their form against Parma is far from encouraging, with only three home victories against the Gialloblu in the past 15 encounters.

Parma, meanwhile, sit comfortably in mid-table and will be hoping for a strong conclusion to the campaign. Ex-Torino full-back Matteo Darmian lines up against his former employers, following his arrival from Manchester United last summer.

Torino: Sirigu; De Silvestri, Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; Edera, Meite, Rincon, Berenguer; Zaza, Belotti

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho