Torino v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Torino and Parma return to action on Saturday night when they meet in Turin in Serie A action.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Torino (3-4-3): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Lukic, Rincon, Aina; Edera, Belotti, Berenguer.

Unavailable: Ansaldi, Baselli, Verdi.

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Hernani, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Caprari.

Unavailable: Inglese.

KEY STATISTICS

– Torino have won just two of their last 15 Serie A meetings against Parma (D4 L9), both in the 2014/15 campaign (when Parma were relegated).

– Torino have found the net in nine of their last 10 Serie A games against Parma, having failed to score in four of their previous five.

– Torino have won only three of their 15 home matches against Parma in Serie A (D7 L5).

– Torino have lost their last six Serie A matches; they have never lost seven in a row in the Italian top flight.

– There has been just one goal scored in each of Parma’s last three Serie A games (one win and two 1-0 defeats), having seen at least two goals in each of their previous seven matches.

– Torino have won 27 points in Serie A this campaign – their lowest tally at this stage of a season since 2008/09, when they were eventually relegated.

– Parma are yet to score a penalty goal in Serie A this season, whilst Torino have conceded the most (seven goals conceded from the penalty spot).

– Torino defender Lorenzo De Silvestri has scored more goals against Parma (three for Fiorentina and Sampdoria) than against any other Serie A side.

– Torino’s Andrea Belotti has faced Parma five times in Serie A, scoring just once. Should he score in this game, he would become the only player with 10+ goals in each of the last five Serie A campaigns.

– Parma’s Matteo Darmian played for Torino for three seasons, recording 100 Serie A appearances, before moving to Manchester United in 2015.