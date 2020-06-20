Torino’s Nkoulou kneels in memory of George Floyd after scoring

Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou dedicated his goal for the Granata to Amercian George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police in the USA has sparked worldwide protests over racial injustice.

The Granata squared off against Parma in the first Serie A match after the league was brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the two sides settling for a 1-1 draw.

Nkoulou’s goal was his first of the season, and he stated that his first thoughts after heading home from a corner were of Floyd.

“When I scored I immediately thought of my brother George Floyd, who is important to me,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

Torino saw a chance for three points slip away when Andrea Belotti missed from the penalty spot in the 48th minute, and Nkoulou admitted it’s a match they should have won.

“We started the match well and managed to score, then conceded the equaliser,” he added.

“It’s a pity, as it’s a game we could’ve won, but it remains an important point.”